West End opera and theatre comes to Leighton Buzzard

People can see the Royal Opera House and the National Theatre without having to go to London.

Il trovatore by the former and the NTs production of Amadeus will be beamed live to the Leighton’s Buzzard Library Theatre on Tuesday January 31 and Thursday February 2 respectively.

Il trovatore is one of the great operas of the Romantic period, a story of passion and blood, love and vengeance, disaster and murder.

This atmospheric and poetic staging by director David Bösch puts the story of passion against the backdrop of war.

Meanwhile Game of Thrones and Luther actor Lucian Msamati plays Salieri in Peter Shaffer’s iconic play.

There will be an orchestral accompaniment by Southbank Sinfonia.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, a rowdy young prodigy, arrives in Vienna, the music capital of the world – and he’s determined to make a splash.

Awestruck by his genius, court composer Antonio Salieri has the power to promote his talent or destroy his name. Seized by obsessive jealousy he begins a war with Mozart, with music, and ultimately, with God.

After winning multiple Olivier and Tony Awards when it had its premiere at the National Theatre in 1979, Amadeus was adapted into an Academy Award-winning film.

Both screenings starts at 7.15pm on their respective days. To find out more or to book visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk.