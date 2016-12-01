Youngsters put on a much loved musical

A show of many colours is being put on by some talented youngsters in Leighton Buzzard.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is being put on Leighton Buzzard Youth Theatre next month.

This show is the first performed collaboration between Lloyd-Webber and Tim Rice, and the catchy, familiar and enjoyable music, with Rice’s ever witty and clever lyrics, has been enchanting audiences worldwide since it first burst on the West End stage in the 1970s.

When Joseph is given special favour by his father, Jacob, including a spectacular coat of many colours, his 11 brothers are green with envy and decide to get rid of him.

Thus Joseph becomes an outcast, sold to be a slave in Egypt. But he has a knack of interpreting other people’s dreams and seemingly seeing the future, a skill that proves very useful when needed in the Palace of Pharaoh.

Could this be his lucky break? Other events - including a Biblical famine - seem to be drawing the family back together again, but will it be enough for a happy ending?

It is the same crew who staged Barnum and Around the World in the 80 Days previously.

It is staged at 7.30pm on Friday, December 9, and 2pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, December 10, at the Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre. Tickets for the show cost £9 for adults and £6.50 for concessions. Visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk to book.