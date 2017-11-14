What a feeling for Joanne for Aylesbury visit

She might have won the Strictly glitterball trophy last year but Joanne Clifton has described her latest role as a dream come true.

She stars as Alex Owens alongside Ben Adams in Flashdance coming to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre from Monday to Saturday, November 20 to 25.

It will be a return to Aylesbury for Joanne who previously appeared at the venue in Thoroughly Modern Millie which won rave reviews when it came to the area as part of a UK tour.

Joanne said: “This is just another dream come true! I think everyone in the world, whether dancer or non-dancer, as soon as they hear What a Feeling remembers that iconic scene at the end of the film and I’m so incredibly lucky that I get to do that every night in a UK tour along with fabulous numbers like She’s a Maniac.

“It’s another amazing opportunity in my musical theatre career and I can once again sing and act alongside dancing. I just hope the water is not too cold when it falls on me!’

Flashdance tells the inspiring and unforgettable story of 18-year-old Alex, a welder by day and ‘flashdancer’ by night, who dreams of going to the prestigious Shipley Dance Academy and becoming a professional dancer. When a romance complicates her ambitions, she harnesses it to drive her dream.

Tickets for the show can be booked by calling the box office on 0844 871 7607 or, alternatively, visit www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury. They cost from £20.40.