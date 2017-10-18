Wonderland in Leighton Buzzard

It is a story which has been told many times and now it is about to get a new make-over in a show which is to be screened at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre.

The Royal Opera House’s production of Alice in Wonderland is to be screened on Monday, October 23.

Follow Alice down the rabbit hole in Christopher Wheeldon’s exuberant ballet, inspired by Lewis Carroll’s much-loved book.

At a garden party on a sunny afternoon, Alice is surprised to see her parents’ friend, Lewis Carroll, transform into a white rabbit.

When she follows him down a rabbit hole, events become curiouser and curiouser.

As Alice journeys through Wonderland, she encounters countless strange creatures. She’s swept off her feet by the charming Knave of Hearts, who’s on the run for stealing tarts. Confusion piles upon confusion. Then Alice wakes with a start. Was it all a daydream?

Christopher Wheeldon’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland burst on to the stage in 2011 in an explosion of colour, stage magic and inventive, sophisticated choreography.

Joby Talbot’s score combines contemporary soundworlds with sweeping melodies that gesture to ballet scores of the 19th century.

Tickets for the screening cost between £13 and £15. It starts at 7.15pm.

These can be booked by visiting www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk or by calling 0300 300 8125