X Factor Joe visits Aylesbury

A former winner of a talent show will be hoping to give his latest concert a little bit of X Factor glamour.

Number one and platinum selling artist Joe McElderry will be marking the release of his new album Saturday Night at the Movies by going on tour. One of the dates is to Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre on Wednesday July 19.

The album includes iconic songs from stage and screen and will also feature Joe’s hotly anticipated new single, Gloria, available this March.

Joe will be performing tracks from the new album, along with some special guests.

He is to be joined live on stage by another X Factor alumni Lloyd Daniels and Any Dream Will Do runners up Keith Jack and Ben James-Ellis.

They have all, like Joe, featured in the musical phenomenon Joseph and the Technicolor® Dreamcoat in the title role wearing the coat of many colours.

They have been met with five star reviews and standing ovations up and down the country, which led to a new soundtrack recording released in February 2017.

Concert organisers say that it will be packed full of classic songs you’ll be singing along to as well as brand new tracks to fall in love with.

Tickets for the concert cost between £20 and £40.50 excluding fees.

For further information or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 0844 871 7607 or alternatively visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/aylesbury