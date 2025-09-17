Buckinghamshire parents and teachers unite to tackle the impact of smartphones on children

Look out for our flyer!

Aylesbury MP Laura Kyrke-Smith to convene “Let’s Talk: Children & Smartphones” public discussion - Monday 6th October 2025 7:30 PM at Aylesbury High School (and online).

Parents, teachers and the local community are invited to join Buckinghamshire Smartphone Free Childhood (SFC) for a grass-roots event convened by MP Laura Kyrke-Smith to hear about the impact of smartphones from leading local experts.

The event is organised by Buckinghamshire parents involved in the Smartphone Free Childhood movement. It aims to spark meaningful conversations about how unrestricted smartphone and social media access is impacting children’s development, mental health, education and relationships.

With no clear government regulation or guidance for schools, the event will explore what parents and teachers can do collectively to protect children from potential online harms. The evening will feature a series of short talks from experts and local voices, including a doctor, headteacher, police officer, parent and a teenager, followed by an open discussion and Q&A session.

“Smartphones have transformed childhood almost overnight. We need to talk openly about what this means for our children and how, as a community, we can respond,” said Laura Kyrke-Smith MP.

Programme

Laura Kyrke-Smith MP | Welcome Aylesbury MP (Labour)

Dr Alexa Varah | Intro to SFC and the issues SFC Buckinghamshire regional co-lead

Thames Valley Police Officer | Smartphones and online safety Specialist in online safety & grooming

Dr Philippa Blowfield | A medical perspective Paediatrician and SFC parent

Michael Worth | Becoming a smartphone-free school Deputy Headteacher at The Misbourne School

Alex Foster | Growing up in the age of smartphones Local teenager

Dr Benjamin Hibberd | Overview of impacts & call to action Educational psychologist and PAPAYAspeaker (Parents Against Phone Addiction in Young Adults)

The free event will take place in person and online, but in-person attendees will have the opportunity to chat directly with local leaders, share experiences with other parents, and have their questions prioritised during the Q&A.

Why This Matters

We’ve collectively allowed our children access to smartphones without really knowing the potential impacts. Smartphone use among children has soared in recent years:

90% of 11-year-olds now own a smartphone (source: Ofcom Children’s Media Literacy report April 2024)

now own a smartphone (source: Ofcom Children’s Media Literacy report April 2024) ¼ of children aged 5-7 already have one (source: Ofcom, April 2024)

already have one (source: Ofcom, April 2024) ⅓ of 5-7 year olds use social media unsupervised (source: Ofcom, April 2024)

While some private schools like Eton have banned smartphones (with positive results), many state schools lack the time or resources to implement similar rules. For many working families, keeping children safe online is an overwhelming challenge—raising urgent questions about social justice, education, and child wellbeing.

High-profile figures including Paloma Faith, Kate Winslet, Robbie Williams, and Hugh Grant have recently spoken out about the impact of smartphones on childhood—but this event is about local voices coming together to find practical solutions.

How to Attend

For more information or to register for the event (in person or online), please visit the Eventbrite page.