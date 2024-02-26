Farce'n' your seatbelts..

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tickets are now on sale for 'Boeing Boeing' which will be performed for four nights commencing Wednesday 20th March 2024.

‘Boeing Boeing‘ is an ‘in one door – out the other’ good old-fashioned farce. It was written by the French Playwright Marc Camoletti, and has been translated, refreshed, and adapted over many years, on both the professional and amateur stages alike.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The play centres around a Parisienne bachelor and his long-suffering housekeeper. Our hilarious, often hectic, and fast paced production gives us a glimpse into his somewhat unusual lifestyle.

It promises to be a very funny evening’s entertainment!