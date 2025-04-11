Freddie & Friends CIC launches April fundraising drive with exciting events

Katie, Jo & Rachel Directors of Freddie & Friends CIC

Freddie & Friends CIC, a dedicated non-profit organisation in Leighton Buzzard, is hosting a series of fundraising events throughout April to support its Inclusive Community Hub, which benefits local families in need of Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) services.

The organisation, run by a passionate team of parent carers who volunteer their time, provides vital support to the SEND community in Leighton Buzzard and surrounding areas. The Inclusive Community Hub is open during term time on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, offering a safe and welcoming environment for families to connect and access resources.

This month’s fundraising drive will include the following exciting events:

Soul Night at Leighton Town Football Club on Saturday, 19th April , starting at 7.30pm (until late).

at Leighton Town Football Club on , starting at (until late). Rock of Ages Choir Concert at Astral Park on Friday, 25th April , from 7pm to 10pm .

at Astral Park on , from . The Town Mayor's Spring Fayre at Pages Park Pavilion on Saturday, 26th April , from 11am to 2pm . Please note: 11am to 12pm will be an exclusive hour for SEND families . Plus there is an exciting dog show to showcase your pooch.

at Pages Park Pavilion on , from . Please note: will be an . Plus there is an exciting dog show to showcase your pooch. Charity Football Match between Freddie & Friends and Woodside Football Club at Leighton Town Football Club on Sunday, 27th April, kicking off at 12pm.

All funds raised will go towards purchasing equipment and covering the running costs of the hub, ensuring that Freddie & Friends can continue to provide its grass roots support.

“We rely heavily on the generosity of the community, and we’re grateful for any donations or raffle prizes that can help us meet our fundraising goals,” said a spokesperson for Freddie & Friends CIC.

The organisation is actively seeking raffle prizes and welcomes donations to help with its ongoing efforts. If you would like to donate, find out more information, or support the cause, you can visit their website or email them at [email protected] or watch about us here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQgzgwyjZjI&t=14s

“We would love for you to come along and join us at any of our events in April,” the spokesperson added. “Every little bit helps, and we truly appreciate the support from our local community.”

Don’t miss out on the chance to make a difference while enjoying some fun community events this April!