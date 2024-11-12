Help for Leighton Buzzard families through The Salvation Army Christmas Present Appeal

Help us bring smiles on faces of many, this Christmas.

The Salvation Army is calling on the community in Leighton Buzzard to donate new toys to its Christmas Present Appeal to support families who will struggle to make ends meet over the festive season.

Every year Salvation Army churches ask people to donate new toys and gifts for children whose families cannot put food on the table, heat their homes or pay their bills.

Last year, Leighton Buzzard Salvation Army distributed more than 1,100 gifts to 320 children and the church and charity fears more people will need support this year.

Leighton Buzzard Salvation Army church leader Lillian Bean said: “The Salvation Army’s present appeal is an opportunity for people in our communities to embrace the spirit of Christmas and give to families and individuals who have very little. We are incredibly grateful for the public’s generosity over the years and hope this year our appeal will be able to bring some respite to those who are struggling the most.

“Christmas is a time when financial worries are brought into sharp focus as the cost-of-living crisis continues to have a devastating impact on families who can’t afford to heat their homes or put a nutritious meal on the table. Helping parents provide a gift for their child not only eases financial pressures but helps bring the joy of Christmas into their homes.”

The church on Lammas Walk off Beaudesert will be collecting donations of new unwrapped toys until Saturday 7th December. Presents will be wrapped and packed on 9 December and the media is welcome to come and witness the process – meet the volunteers and staff making Christmas a joyous one.

The Salvation Army will sort and distribute the gifts to children and families in the area through local groups, schools and social services.

Gifts can include anything from educational toys, baby clothes, bath toys, books, including learn to read books (for babies and toddlers) to dolls and action figures, sports equipment and clothing, toiletries (please try to ensure non-allergic ingredients if possible), gloves, scarves, hats, T-shirts, hair accessories and gift vouchers for older children.

A church and charity, The Salvation Army expresses its Christian faith by offering friendship, practical help and support to some of the most disadvantaged people in our communities. To help support The Salvation Army’s year-round work please visit: salvationarmy.org.uk/donate

For more information about the Christmas Present Appeal and ideas about gifts, see our website: https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/christmas-present-appeal