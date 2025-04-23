Hooves hit the boards as War Horse whips up a wonder at Milton Keynes Theatre until Saturday 3rd May

Joey and Topthorn

War Horse tells the moving story of a young boy, Albert, and his beloved horse, Joey, set against the backdrop of World War I. With stirring music and groundbreaking puppetry by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, horses are brought to life with astonishing realism, creating a truly unforgettable theatrical experience.

The staging is minimal but deeply evocative; a stark black background focuses attention and intensifies the drama. Projections are seamlessly woven into the action, sometimes appearing so real that smoke seems to rise from the images themselves. With just a door, a window, and a few essential props, the production relies on the actors to build the world around them, most strikingly when they form a paddock with simple horizontal sticks, evoking land and connection in one powerful gesture. A scene depicting a sea voyage to France, achieved through perfectly synchronised movement, is particularly mesmerising.

Projections and lighting work together to shape mood and meaning. Every detail, from rising smoke to bursts of gunfire, is timed with precision, drawing the audience into the heart of the story.

We first meet Joey as a gentle foal, and when he later charges onto the stage as a full-grown horse, the transformation is breathtaking. The puppet’s lifelike movements, every flick of the ear, swish of the tail, and tilt of the head, make it easy to forget he isn’t real. The puppeteers add realistic sounds, whinnies, snorts, and hoofbeats that enhance the illusion.

The physical demands on the puppeteers are immense. They not only carry and animate the heavy puppet but also perform expressive, detailed movements, even while supporting riders. Their stamina and skill are extraordinary, especially in the slow-motion sequences that carry deep emotional impact.

The music adds another powerful layer. A solo singer delivers haunting folk melodies, often accompanied by her accordion, grounding the story in time and place. Her voice is full of raw emotion, and when joined by the chorus, the harmonies create a soundscape that feels sacred and soul-stirring. The music shifts with the story, gentle clarinet and strings evoke the English countryside, while blaring brass signals the looming horror of war.

The show takes you on a true emotional ride. The relationship between Albert and Joey is tender and real, a beautiful portrayal of loyalty and love. But the warmth quickly gives way to the chaos of war. One scene shows an officer thrown from his horse in an explosion, leaving the audience stunned. Most haunting is when the horses charge into No Man’s Land, amid fire and chaos, a moment so intense it stays with you long after the curtain falls.

This is a remarkable production, powerful, poignant, and masterfully executed. I can’t wait to see it again.

