Join the fun at Hemel Fest 2025

Gadebridge Park in Hemel Hempstead will be hosting live tribute bands, local bands and DJ’s as part of Hemel Fest! Come along with the whole family and enjoy three days of live entertainment.

Friday, August 8, 5pm-11pm

Friday is all about the party atmosphere with DJ 2RUDE, & DJ Ross Mills, followed by Artful Dodger who will bring the garage anthems and finally Monka who will bring a fully immersive 3D show, that showcases traditional DJ sets!

Saturday, August 9, 11am-11pm

Saturday will offer a day of cover bands and top tribute acts – Urban Echoes, Deloreon, Pet Shop Boys Actually, The UK Bee Gees, Complete Madness, Ultimate Coldplay and Don’t Stop Queen Now!

There will be a range of Street Food providers and BARS. An 18m festival bar, a PIMM's Truck and 2 other bar locations. There will be festival glitter art, face painting and festival hair styling available!

Sunday features live music and a free to attend huge street food event!

Tickets available at www.hemelfest.co.uk

We look forward to seeing you there, bring your dancing shoes!