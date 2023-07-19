Local Leighton Buzzard Artist Huw Thomas Donates a Portion of Profits to Mind BLMK.

Huw Thomas is a local artist who sold his art at a recent exhibition evening at Mimic Gifts. Huw enjoys painting with blues and the theme for his art was ‘kind of blue’. He had an extremely successful evening and decided to donate 20% (£440) to Mind BLMK. This kind of donation will help fund Mind BLMK’s key mental health services in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes. In Leighton Buzzard Mind BLMK run a number of mental health services; Mind Matters , Peer Support and Peer Mentoring.

Today, (19th July) will see the launch of their Leighton Buzzard Young Person’s Sanctuary, a drop-in service for any 14-17-year-olds in need of mental health support. The drop-in hub will be open every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 4pm – 10pm at the Meadow Way Community Centre, Leighton Buzzard, LU7 3XY. Learn more about Mind BLMK Young Person’s Sanctuary here; https://www.mind-blmk.org.uk/how-we-can-help/crisis-support/young-persons-sanctuary-leighton-buzzard/

Mind BLMK is close to Huw’s heart who has had his own experience with mental health. He’s also passionate about men’s mental health and encouraging men to openly talk about their feelings. His art has become a form of therapy which he loves to do in his free time. Huw also recently donated a big painting to the NHS Community Mental Health Team at Crombie House in Leighton Buzzard to help brighten up the space.

Huw Thomas presenting the cheque to Mind BLMK outside Mimic Gifts

To enquire about Huw’s art and commissions, you can drop him an email; [email protected]

Mimic Gifts have been trading for 9 years but in March of this year, moved to their location at the Market Square in Leighton Buzzard. Sarah and Kay from the shop have a passion for eco-friendly products and offer lots of refill items at an accessible cost. Their goal is to be able to showcase artisan products and small businesses, without the business owners having to commit to running their own shops.

They have a fantastic space, with an upstairs and downstairs for hosting various events such as exhibitions and pop-ups where Huw sold his paintings. They offer artists the opportunity to sell their art for free at the shop, and in return it makes the shop look wonderful and bright. Mimic Gifts will be hosting more exciting events in the coming months so be sure to follow them on social media to be the first to know.

Steve and Bob from The Leighton Buzzard Arts Society also got involved with the exhibition. The society meets every third Thursday of the month at Gilbert Inglefield Academy. They welcome new guests and if you enjoy it, then you are welcome to become a member. They will be having a art exhibition in October showcasing local talent, so be sure to keep an eye out on their website for more details soon.

Huw Thomas' art at the exhibition

Mind BLMK

Huw Thomas with one of his Paintings

Mimic Gifts