Pride in Dunstable - Central Bedfordshire College presents the town’s first-ever Pride event

Central Bedfordshire College, part of The Bedford College Group, facilitated by Dunstable Town Council, is proud to announce the town’s first ever “Pride in Dunstable” event.

Taking place on Saturday, June 7 from 1pm to 5pm at Grove Park in Dunstable, this historic event aims to celebrate individuality and bring the local community together for an afternoon of inclusivity, entertainment, and family fun.

Pride in Dunstable will celebrate the vibrant LGBTQ+ communities and the diversity that makes the town unique. Organised by Central Bedfordshire College, the event promises to offer a fun and meaningful day for everyone. A wide variety of activities and performances will take place, aimed at fostering unity and celebrating Dunstable's diverse community.

The event will feature:

A Pride Procession through the heart of Dunstable.

Performances by Central Bedfordshire College students, showcasing local talent.

A Drag Show with fabulous performances.

Dancers and DJ sets spinning the best Pride party anthems.

Guest Speakers, delivering inspiring messages of solidarity and support.

A selection of food and drink vendors, offering a range of delicious options.

Face painting, mini fairground attractions, and inflatables for families and children.

Principal of Central Bedford College, Susan Hadfield said: “As a college we sit at the heart of the community in Dunstable, and I am really excited that we are organising this event with help from Dunstable Town Council. Our students are busy planning and preparing for the event and are particularly looking forward to taking part in the Pride procession. We hope this will be the first of many Pride events in the town.”

Pride in Dunstable is an inclusive event that welcomes all members of the community, promoting unity, acceptance, and celebration. The festival will provide a space to reflect on the history of Pride, acknowledge the progress made, and look forward to a future of greater inclusivity and empowerment. This is a chance to celebrate love, equality, and the joy of being true to oneself in a supportive environment.

Central Bedfordshire College are excited to invite everyone to join in and make history together in Dunstable.