RCTA Easter Floating Market, Linslade18th to the 21st April 2025

By Julie Tonkin
Published 10th Mar 2025
Come and join the fun at Linslade Easter Bank Holiday weekend floating market with the Roving Canal Traders on the towpath of the Grand Union Canal alongside The Globe Inn towards Leighton Lock, Leighton Buzzard, Central Bedfordshire LU7 2TA.

There will be lots of boats right outside The Globe Inn pub selling totally unique wares and something for everyone to enjoy.

Visit the historic town of Leighton Buzzard and take a walk by the beautiful canal.

Lots of parking available at Tesco or The Globe Inn pub where you can get a refreshing drink and a family lunch in the beer garden.

We look forward to welcoming you.

See our website for more details www.rcta.org.uk

