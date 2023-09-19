Taylor Wimpey to host show home launch event for Stotfold development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taylor Wimpey North Thames is hosting an event for its latest show home launch at its Stotfold development, Watermill Green.

On Saturday 7th October, the three bedroom Easedale show home will open for the first time, giving prospective purchasers the opportunity to explore the flexible layouts and take inspiration from the stylish interior schemes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Easedale is ideal for downsizers, couples and young families.

Watermill Green street scene

The kitchen/diner has double doors leading to the rear garden, perfect for entertaining. Upstairs there is a main bedroom with en suite, along with two further bedrooms and a main bathroom.

Rozita Gharavi, Sales Manager at Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said:“We’re excited to open our brand new show home so people can picture themselves living in a Taylor Wimpey home and see for themselves all that Watermill Green has to offer.

“We understand that it’s a hard time for buyers at the moment and we have a range of offers available to help make moving more affordable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I’d encourage anyone interested in finding out more to visit us on our show home launch event or to get in touch with our experienced sales team.”

Watermill Green is a new community of 32 three, four and five bedroom homes.

Stotfold is a highly sought-after location with excellent local amenities and transport links for commuting.

Arlesey Station is just a ten minute drive away and offers services to St Pancras International and Blackfriars in just under 50 minutes.