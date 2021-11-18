Leighton Buzzard Drama Group returns for first show since lockdown with popular who-dunnit spoof

The award-winning Leighton Buzzard Drama Group returns to the Library Theatre for their first show since lockdown with 'Inspector Drake’s Last Case’ this December.

The group agreed that a comedy was the best way to kickstart the theatre-going season in Leighton Buzzard – with the popular who-dunnit spoof written by David Tristram.

"With theatres reopening after a long period of lockdown and at a time of some uncertainty, we thought a hilarious comedy was the best way to entertain people," says Barbara Springthorpe, director.

Inspector Drake’s Last Case

The play follows the eccentric Inspector Drake and his bumbling side-kick Sergeant Plod as they grapple with a tricky case of murder. Did the butler do it? Was it Mr Cook the gardener or Mrs Gardener the cook? What was Miss Duck up to and where did Mary Ship the vicar’s daughter fit in?

With his work popular all over the world, David Tristram has been honoured with the title of the UK’s most popular comedy playwright by the world’s biggest agent and publisher of plays, Samuel French Limited of London and New York. The drama group has previously performed his comedy play ‘The Opposite Sex’ to great acclaim.