I’ll confess, a Dolly Parton musical wasn’t at the top of my must-see list when the autumn season line-up for Milton Keynes Theatre was revealed.

Yes, I was aware of some of Dolly’s catchier hits such as Jolene, 9 to 5, Island In The Stream, and I Will Always Love You, but the only reason I found myself at Here You Come Again on Tuesday evening was that my dad was quite keen on seeing a show that is on its first UK tour having enjoyed several successful runs across the United States.

So what a stroke of luck I ended being in attendance to see one of most entertaining - and at times surreal - productions I've witnessed for a long time.

Having not researched the show, it certainly wasn't what I was expecting. The plot, such as it was, was wacky. It was packed full of humour and didn't take itself seriously - and that's what makes it stand out from the raft of more traditional musicals doing the rounds.

Here You Come Again - The New Dolly Parton Musical. Image: Hugo Glendinning

Steven Webb, plays Kevin, a 40-year-old who aspires to be a comedian. He's stuck in his parents' attic in the summer of 2020 during lockdown having just separated from his long-time boyfriend, Jeremy.

A glance around the interesting attic set (the only set used throughout) perhaps gave an indication of the crazy nature of what was to follow - a flamingo, a skeleton, Sooty and Sweep puppets, a massive tub of cheesy balls, and a makeshift table constructed from an ironing board and a Christmas tree box.

Pandemic memories we all experienced and have maybe forgotten about are dropped into the start of the show. Lovely little touches, like Kevin stockpiling toilet rolls, singing happy birthday twice to himself as he washes his hands (as was the advce at the time), disinfecting his groceries, banging a saucepan for the NHS, and hearing chief medical officer Chris Witty utter 'next slide please' on the radio.

Up in the attic of his childhood home, he survives on his mum's meals lifted up to him on a pulley system and he's surrounded by precious belongings from his youth. He's reunited with a much-loved old record player and his cherished Dolly Parton albums.

He remembers the hard times those songs helped him through in the past and counts on them to help him once again.

There's a flash of light and suddenly Dolly (Tricia Paoluccio) has appeared to him - almost like a fairy godmother! Once he's got over the shock, she gives lonely and lost Kevin life lessons and offers hope that he can see a future for himself post Jeremy.

Dolly's songs are cleverly dropped in at opportune moments to link to the thread of the story. Tricia sings them all admirably, and it becomes apparent as the show progresses that Steven's got a decent voice on him too.

Steven - who had a touch of the Ricky Gervais about him - dresses up as Jolene, putting a red scarf around his head to mimic having long hair. It's farcical but utterly brilliant nonsense.

Another song, Two Doors Down, plays out a party scene and even includes a cut-out of Boris Johnson.

And then we have Kevin emerging from his toilet where he's changed into a Dolly look-a-like (shame about the beard!). He sports a big blonde wig, a dress and boots. The overall effect bore an uncanny resemblence to that Kenny Everett "best possible taste" character from the 1980s!

"He's a maniac" uttered my dad as he marvelled at the unfolding madness.

The evening is rounded off suitably by a Dolly megamix which got the audience up on their feet singing along.

The pandemic saw our theatres close down. This show, in amongst all the hilarity, offers a poignant reminder on just how much our lives grinded to a halt. So now everything's back in full swing there's really no excuse not to join the fun!

The creators have really worked 9 to 5 to give us a memorable experience, even for those of us who don’t claim to be big country music fans!

Here You Come Again runs until Saturday (November 23), book your tickets here.