Tour de Vale Returns on Sunday 8 June – Cycle for a Great Cause

By Ian Durrant
Contributor
Published 1st May 2025, 11:53 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 12:00 BST
Buckinghamshire’s favourite charity cycling event, the Tour de Vale Bike Ride takes place on Sunday 8 June.

Cyclists of all abilities can enjoy the beauty of the local countryside – all while raising vital funds for WheelPower, the national charity for wheelchair sport based at Stoke Mandeville Stadium.

All riders benefit from:

  • Well-signed routes and friendly Marshals
  • Under 16’s ride for free (25k route)
  • Water stops to keep you refreshed
  • Chip timing
  • A finisher’s medal to celebrate your achievement
  • BBQ and entertainment from Bucks Radio at the finish
Starting and finishing at Stoke Mandeville Stadium, this much-loved ride combines community spirit, top-notch organisation, and the joy of cycling – all in support of a brilliant local charity.

Event Details:

  • Date: Sunday 8 June 2025
  • Time: 9:00am – 5:00pm
  • Location: Stoke Mandeville Stadium, Aylesbury, Bucks HP21 9PP

How to Get Involved

Cyclists can sign up online at tourdevale.com or by calling 01296 395995.

