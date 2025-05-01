Tour de Vale Returns on Sunday 8 June – Cycle for a Great Cause
Buckinghamshire’s favourite charity cycling event, the Tour de Vale Bike Ride takes place on Sunday 8 June.
Cyclists of all abilities can enjoy the beauty of the local countryside – all while raising vital funds for WheelPower, the national charity for wheelchair sport based at Stoke Mandeville Stadium.
All riders benefit from:
- Well-signed routes and friendly Marshals
- Under 16’s ride for free (25k route)
- Water stops to keep you refreshed
- Chip timing
- A finisher’s medal to celebrate your achievement
- BBQ and entertainment from Bucks Radio at the finish
Starting and finishing at Stoke Mandeville Stadium, this much-loved ride combines community spirit, top-notch organisation, and the joy of cycling – all in support of a brilliant local charity.
Event Details:
- Date: Sunday 8 June 2025
- Time: 9:00am – 5:00pm
- Location: Stoke Mandeville Stadium, Aylesbury, Bucks HP21 9PP
How to Get Involved
Cyclists can sign up online at tourdevale.com or by calling 01296 395995.