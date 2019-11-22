Bedford ex-Thomas Cook worker hopes new business venture will really travel

As the country reels from the closure of Thomas Cook, one former Bedford employee has taken it upon herself to turn her fortunes around.

Vicky Howe, from Wilstead, had worked at the Bedford store for 20 years and was shocked when the firm went bust in September.

Vicky Howe

"The recent collapse of our much-loved company caused a lot of upset and worry," said the 49-year-old. "And as well as losing our jobs, we were genuinely devastated for our customers."

That's why Vicky, who has worked in the travel industry for more than 30 years, has decided to set up her own business as a travel counsellor.

No, that doesn't mean she'll talk to you about your travel problems. Far from it. Vicky wants to help you book the holiday of your dreams.

"I have embarked on a new venture and started up as a home-based, independent personal travel expert that can help with all aspects of travel," she said

"I want to let my loyal customers know where I am and how they can get in touch with me - and attract new customers for my new business. I’m not tied to shop hours so can be available to suit the customer," she added.

Travel Counsellors use award-winning technology offering access to hundreds of different operators to help fix up the perfect holiday, from a UK break, city break, villa holidays, ski trips, tailor made itineraries, honeymoons, family holidays and cruises.

Although Vicky is only just branching out on her own, the independent group was actually born 25 years ago and is ATOL protected.

You can reach Vicky via phone, email, website and Facebook at vicky.howe@travelcounsellors.com, 01234 490066, www.travelcounsellors.com/vicky.howe and https://www.facebook.com/Vicky-Howe-Travel-Counsellors-100994988000858/?ti=as