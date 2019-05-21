Business awards see success for Leighton Buzzard, Heath and Reach and Woburn

There were several success stories from LBO land as the SME Luton & Bedfordshire Business Awards celebrated the achievements of businesses in the area despite challenging economic circumstances.

The awards were hosted by Heart Radio presenter Becky Ives at the Bedford Corn Exchange on Wednesday, May 8, amongst an audience of business owners and industry leaders.

All the winners

Osborne Morris & Morgan, established in 1980, was awarded Leighton Buzzard Business of the Year for their dedication to providing the highest standards of client care whilst building strong links with the local community, supporting local charities and connecting businesses together.

Managing Partner, Tim Woolford, said: “This is, yet again, fantastic recognition of our hard work and commitment to Leighton Buzzard and the surrounding areas. Our community means everything to us and we’re incredibly proud of our teams here who work tirelessly to give our clients the very best service and support possible.

“Our commitment is to make a difference by providing outstanding personal legal advice and understanding the individual needs of clients is already recognised by many industry bodies, including Lexcel - the highly prestigious Law Society’s Practice Management quality mark, awarded to just 17% of law firms in the country.

“We’re also proud of our close relationships with local businesses and charities including Willen Hospice and KidsOut, and run regular competitions on our social media, with some fantastic prizes.

Osborne Morris & Morgan

Osborne Morris & Morgan was also recognised as runners up in the Service Excellence category.

Anna Parker-Naples, from Heath and Reach, won the Business Women of the Year Award and was also named runner up for Entrepreneur of the Year. Anna is an award-winning business success coach and NLP (neuro-linguistic programming) mentor who works with clients to enable them to achieve transformation, visibility, success and recognition.

She has overcome challenges in her own life to utilize her experiences to teach others how to realise their own potential.

Other local accolades went to Eggington-based Pecks Farm Shop who were runner up in Best Enterprising Business, Glamavan (Leighton Buzzard) runner up in Business Woman of the Year, IT firm Jamcrackers who were runner up in Leighton Buzzard Business of the Year, Woburn’s Paris House (Service Excellence winner, Restaurant of the Year runner up), The Woburn Hotel (Best Customer Service winner), and Olivier’s Restaurant at The Woburn Hotel (Restaurant of the Year winner).

Anna Parker-Naples

The full list of awards.

Apprentice of the Year: Megan Folbigg - Will Brown Hair (Henlow). Runner Up: Jack Pennifold - The Essential Housewares Company.

Bedford Business of the Year: Verifile. Runner Up: Imagefix.

Best Enterprising Business: Verifile. Runner Up: Pecks Farm Shop.

Best New Business: ArloArts (Bedford). Runner Up: Purple Hearts First Aid Training (Dunstable).

Business Innovation: MyNewTerm (Luton). Runner Up: The Bell in Studham.

Business of the Year Less Than 50 Employees: Ryebridge Construction (Luton). Runner Up: AllenDay (Dunstable).

Business of the Year More Than 50 Employees: Essential. Runner Up: Redline Group.

Business Woman of the Year: Anna Parker-Naples. Runner Up: Toni Cassidy - Glamavan (Leighton Buzzard).

Community Business of the Year: Lucia Hair and Beauty (Luton). Runner Up: Select Sports.

Dunstable Business of the Year: Essential. Runner Up: Morestaff.

Entrepreneur of the Year: Janet Theodore - Theodore Global (Dunstable. Runner Up: Anna Parker-Naples.

Leighton Buzzard Business of the Year: Osborne Morris & Morgan. Runner Up: Jamcrackers.

Luton Business of the Year: Redline Group. Runner Up: Luton BID.

Networking Group of the Year: Community Curry Club (Luton). Runner Up: The Athena Network Bedfordshire.

Not For Profit Business of the Year: CHUMS (Silsoe). Runner Up: Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity.

Service Excellence: Paris House. Runner Up: Perfect Personalised Parties UK (Dunstable).

Website of the Year: Teaching Talons (The Animal Ambassadors) Bedford. Runner Up: MyNewTerm.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Mobasher Qayyum - Creams Cafe Bedford. Runner Up: Will Brown - Will Brown Hair.

Best Customer Service: The Woburn Hotel. Runner Up: White Hart Press.

Pub of the Year: The White Hart, Flitton. Runner Up: The Burnaby Arms, Bedford.

Restaurant of the Year: Olivier’s Restaurant at The Woburn Hotel. Runner Up: Paris House.