Christmas sparkle at charity catwalk for Leighton Buzzard mental health charity

A Leighton Buzzard fashion show is bringing festive sparkle to town, as it hopes to raise money for mental health charity, Reclaim Life.

Today (October 18), at Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club, So You Boutique will be holding its catwalk event entitled ‘Christmas with a Touch of Sparkle’ showcasing the team’s ability to put outfits together for all shapes, sizes and ages.

Catwalk fun: a previous So You Boutique fashion show for charity.

The models are all customers who are giving up their time for free, and there will be live entertainment hosted by Kirby from The Voice and X Factor.

Rosa and Christine, of So You Boutique, said: “We have been open now for five years in the town, and this is a great opportunity to thank customers for their support.

“We hold this event each year and it goes down extremely well with the audience, as it is real women that they see wearing our outfits.

“It’s always hard work but such good fun – quite often turning into a dance session afterwards!

“All we want to achieve is awareness of such a good charity based within our town and make for a memorable evening.

“Reclaim Life work on the positives for people in need, but on the emotional side.”

Doors open at 7.15pm and the fashion show starts at 8pm.

Tickets are available from So You Boutique and raffle prizes have been donated by local shops.

Reclaim Life offers five free sessions of life coaching, see www.reclaimlife.net.

So You Boutique, of Market Square, offers casual separates, occasion wear, ballgowns, evening wear and prom dresses.