Consultation launched today on site for extra Leighton Buzzard housing - but you've got less than a week to comment

Taylor Wimpey and Barratt David Wilson Homes are inviting people to have their say on proposals for an extension to the Clipstone Park development in Leighton Buzzard.

Both developers are preparing separate reserved matters planning applications for 135 new homes, which gives a combined total of 270 properties. The developers say they will make 81 of the 270 homes available as affordable housing.

The proposed site is on former arable land known as Stearn Land, adjacent to Clipstone Park, on the north-eastern fringes of the town. As it is a reserved matters application, the principal of developing the land for housing has already been approved [in 2018], and agreement is now needed on some finer details of the development.

Stearn land layout in Leighton Buzzard

The scheme would also include multiple sports pitches, recreation grounds, play space and allotments. The proposals would also deliver an extension to Leighton Buzzard’s cemetery facilities.

Access to the site would be taken from the Eastern Link Road, which is being constructed by Taylor Wimpey and Barratt David Wilson as part of the overall Clipstone Park development.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Taylor Wimpey and Barratt David Wilson Homes are holding a public consultation for the proposals online. Visitors to the consultation website can now view the plans and provide their feedback, before the planning applications are submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council.

Emma Walton, senior planning manager at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “As considerate, responsible developers, we want to give people the chance to have their say on development plans for their area. Anyone who visits our consultation website will be able find out more about our proposals and provide their feedback to help us develop and refine the emerging scheme.”

Barratt land is to the north and Taylor Wimpey's parcel is to the south.

Emily McKenzie, head of planning for Barratt David Wilson Homes, added: “We are pleased to reveal our plans for our phase on Stearn Land at Clipstone Park. By visiting the consultation website, you will be able to review and comment on our emerging proposals, helping to ensure that they meet the needs of the local community”.