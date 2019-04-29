Costa Coffee opens at Leighton Buzzard’s new retail park

Costa Coffee is the latest business to open its doors at Leighton Buzzard’s Grovebury Retail Park.

The store launched on Good Friday (April 19) following in the footsteps of Subway, Pets at Home, B&M, Topps Tiles and M&S Foodhall.

Costa Coffee on Grovebury Retail Park

Other units on the way soon are KFC and Aldi.

A Costa spokesman said: “We are delighted to confirm that the Costa Coffee in Leighton Buzzard Retail Park is now open. The 1800 sq. ft. store has introduced seven new jobs to the local area.

“As the nation’s favourite coffee shop brand, we look forward to being an active part of the local community, getting involved with events, providing the store as a meeting place and helping with fundraising.”

