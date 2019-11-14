Customers get free fruit and veg as Olympian cuts the ribbon on new Aldi store in Leighton Buzzard

Olympic silver medallist Zoe De Toledo cut the red ribbon to officially open the new Aldi store in Leighton Buzzard this morning (Thursday).

The shop on the Grovebury Retail Park is the second Aldi to open in the town and will be run by manager Adrian West, along with a team of 35 colleagues from the local area.

Leighton Buzzard Aldi Opening with Olympian Team GB athlete, Zoe De Toledo with Sonia with School from Clipstone Brook Lower School www.vickicouchman.com

As part of Aldi’s Get Set To Eat Fresh campaign, which hopes to inspire 1.2 million school children aged 5-14 to learn more about the benefits of cooking fresh, healthy food with their families, Zoe gave away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

Mr West said: “It’s been a fantastic morning here at our grand opening. It was lovely to meet our new customers and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks.

“I’d also like to say a big thank you to the wonderful Zoe De Toledo for being a part of our celebrations.”

Team GB star, Zoe, added: “It’s been an honour to be a part of Aldi’s store opening. I’ve had a great time talking to both the adults and children of Leighton Buzzard about healthy eating and my experience of the Olympics.”

Leighton Buzzard Aldi Opening with Olympian Team GB athlete, Zoe De Toledo with Sonia with customer Ken Aiybe www.vickicouchman.com