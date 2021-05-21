Damaged signals at Leighton Buzzard means rail passengers can expect disruption this weekend between Euston and Milton Keynes

Damaged signals at Leighton Buzzard means rail passengers can expect disruption on the line between London Euston and Milton Keynes until Monday.

Network Rail engineers are working urgently to repair problems with cabling which started today (Friday, May 21) at Leighton Buzzard.

The complexity of the fault means fewer trains can currently use the West Coast main line.

More Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railway services are expected to be able to run in and out of London Euston on Saturday, but still fewer than usual.

Today other train operators are accepting tickets so passengers can get to where they need to be on alternative routes.

Anyone planning to travel by rail between London Euston and Milton Keynes this weekend (May 22-23) is advised to check www.nationalrail.co.uk for the latest travel information before they set off to make sure their train is running.

James Dean, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said: “We’re sorry to passengers that we’re unable to give them the train service they deserve today. Our engineers are working as fast as they can to fix the damage to signals – the traffic lights of the railway – at Leighton Buzzard. Fewer trains than usual will be running over the weekend so I’d urge anyone planning to travel on the West Coast main line to please check National Rail Enquiries so they know what to expect.”

Signal repairs are taking place at Leighton Buzzard

Lawrence Bowman, customer experience director for London Northwestern Railway, said: “I would like to thank passengers for their patience while Network Rail work to fix the signalling issues currently affecting services to and from London Euston.