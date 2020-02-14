Expanding business plots its escape route from Wing to Bedford!

The growing success of a Wing-based business means it’s time to escape Buckinghamshire in favour of larger premises in Bedford.

Don’t Get Locked In will be relocating from Acorn Farm Business Centre, Cublington Road, to Allhallows in Bedford town centre at the end of February.

Don't Get Locked In. The new premises in Bedford

The family-run escape room business has been operating for nearly two years .

Director Marcus Wright, of Linslade, says it has taken 12 months from starting to look for premises to opening and the project hasn’t been without its challenges.

He said: “The move has taken a lot longer than anticipated, but we are very happy that we held out for the right premises as we will have capacity and space for six themed escape rooms and we’ve got lots of ideas and plans.”

The space in Allhallows, Bedford covers two floors and will be opening up with two brand new themed rooms, ‘Gin & Panic’ and ‘Extortion’ at the end of February. There will then be two more rooms ‘The Secret Hut’ and ‘The Rock’, currently at the Wing site, which will open up in Bedford around April. The remaining rooms will open up mid 2020, including a two-hour escape room game.

Don't Get Locked In. A team escapes

Marcus added: “Escape room games are becoming more and more popular with players seeking new and exciting games to play and challenging themselves to see if they can escape. They are a fantastic activity to do with friends or family and are perfect for team-building and corporate events.

“Teams of 2-6 take on a ‘real life’ escape game, working together in a cleverly themed room to uncover a series of clues and puzzles. They are very addictive and great fun!”

Like ‘The Secret Hut’ and ‘The Rock’ their two already popular escape rooms which have been running for two years in Wing, Don’t Get Locked In’s new rooms have been designed and built by Marcus, making it a totally unique and authentic experience.

Cathy Wright who will be running the day-to-day operations said “People love escape rooms, but there aren’t any in Bedford town centre, so this is really exciting. We can’t wait to open up, not only creating jobs but giving people the opportunity to explore the escape room craze.”

Don't Get Locked In. Extortion is one of the themed rooms

For more information see www.dontgetlockedin.com