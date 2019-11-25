Four Leighton Buzzard businesses finalists in 2019 English Wedding Awards

Leighton Buzzard is the place to be if you’re planning to get married, as four of the town’s wedding suppliers have been announced as finalists in the 2019 English Wedding Awards.

La Belle Cake Company, Pho2U!, Beautiful Bows and Bridal Make Up by Juliet are all celebrating the good news, as they prepare for the black-tie ceremony on Tuesday, November 26, in Birmingham.

La Belle Cake Company. Credit: Amanda Karen Photography.

The businesses were chosen because they are considered to be “trusted and tested specialists who have gone above and beyond in their business”, while also displaying “creative thinking” and a “commitment to customer satisfaction”.

Michelle Shulman, cake couturier, said: “I am feeling over the moon about being chosen. It is such an honour that our clients appreciate us enough to nominate us for these awards.”

Lewis Duncan, of Pho2U!, said: “The awards are not only a recognition of the hard work my team and I put in to the business, but also a recognition of our success as a local business – thriving on being the best we can.

“The support we have had from our friends and family has been enormous, but most of all, the support from our wedding couples; this is the cherry on top in my opinion!”

Bridal Make Up by Juliet

Juliet Cunnington, of Bridal Make Up by Juliet, said: “I’m really chuffed to be an English Wedding Awards finalist for the fourth year running. I’ve been a bridal make-up artist for 20 years and genuinely love my job so it’s wonderful to be recognised for my work.”

Liz Robinson, manager of Beautiful Bows, told the LBO: “This year is our 10th anniversary. I’m really excited and really hoping to win. I think we were chosen because we are a bit more unique, for example, we also do ceiling work such as draping to complete a venue. It’s such a rewarding job.

“The staff are fantastic and I have so much love for them. They are brilliant and we also enjoy working with our big venues.”

Lewis at Pho2U!