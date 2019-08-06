Kind Great Brickhill estate agent wins industry award and donates £500 to Willen Hospice

A hardworking Great Brickhill estate agent has received a prestigious industry award whilst making charity work his mission.

Marcus Feinhols, 23, founder of Fine Homes Property, was delighted when his business was named one of the top three per cent in the country by the Best Estate Agents Guide.

The former Vandyke Upper School pupil started his business in 2018, and received the award in July when the company was just 11 months old.

Marcus said: “A big letter came through the post and there it was - it’s just about sinking in. I’ve been on cloud nine for a while. It’s just so unexpected.

“I’ve been in the industry since I left school, and being Feinhols I wanted to start Fine Homes - that was the dream!

“It’s a bonus to have this recognition.”

The Best Estate Agents Guide begins by analysing the data of 25,000 businesses, whittling candidates down to 10,500. There is then a mystery shopper phase, before a phone responses ‘mystery caller’ judges the best businesses out of 7,500 entrants.

There is an awards ceremony during October in Battersea Evolution, London, but far from focusing on a big win, Marcus has been busy with charity work.

The kind businessman has donated £50 from every sale to Willen Hospice, and on July 26, he presented them with a cheque for £500, marking the end of his first trading year.

Marcus said: “I’m not setting the world alight but I hope they’ll appreciate it. You never know what’s round the corner, and you hope the funds are in place; it’s about helping everyone around you.”

Marcus has previously taken on ‘Tough Mudder’ and cycling challenges for Macmillan Cancer Support, as his great aunt Barbara passed away from cancer in 2012 and the charity looked after her.