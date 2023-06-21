The owner of a theatre school in Leighton Buzzard has been nominated for two Bedfordshire business awards – less than two years after starting the franchise.

Samantha Wingfield-Jones owns and runs Razzamataz Leighton Buzzard, a theatre school for children aged two to 18, helping them learn to dance, sing and act.

The 30-year-old is up for two SME Bedfordshire Business Awards – Young Business Person of the Year and Leighton Buzzard Business of the Year.

Pictured: Principal Samantha Wingfield-Jones

She said: “I'm absolutely thrilled. I'm so excited. I can't believe it to be honest.”

Samantha was a performer, but decided to change career paths to settle down and start a family with her wife, Frankie. Now, a year and a half after starting her franchise, she is expecting her first child and has seen Razzamataz gain almost 200 students in the area.

She explained: “I never really saw myself as a businesswoman and starting the school. I feel like I've discovered this whole side of me that I didn't even know I had.”

The county business awards are for small and medium enterprises with 250 employees or less.

To win the award would be an ‘honour’, Samantha continued: “It would give me another level of respect and for me to be able to say thank you to all of our students, parents and the people who support my business.”