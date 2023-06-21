Leighton Buzzard businesswoman up for two county titles after setting up theatre school
The owner of a theatre school in Leighton Buzzard has been nominated for two Bedfordshire business awards – less than two years after starting the franchise.
Samantha Wingfield-Jones owns and runs Razzamataz Leighton Buzzard, a theatre school for children aged two to 18, helping them learn to dance, sing and act.
The 30-year-old is up for two SME Bedfordshire Business Awards – Young Business Person of the Year and Leighton Buzzard Business of the Year.
She said: “I'm absolutely thrilled. I'm so excited. I can't believe it to be honest.”
Samantha was a performer, but decided to change career paths to settle down and start a family with her wife, Frankie. Now, a year and a half after starting her franchise, she is expecting her first child and has seen Razzamataz gain almost 200 students in the area.
She explained: “I never really saw myself as a businesswoman and starting the school. I feel like I've discovered this whole side of me that I didn't even know I had.”
The county business awards are for small and medium enterprises with 250 employees or less.
To win the award would be an ‘honour’, Samantha continued: “It would give me another level of respect and for me to be able to say thank you to all of our students, parents and the people who support my business.”
The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony at Luton’s Auction House on June 29, at 7pm.