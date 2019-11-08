Leighton Buzzard’s Energie Fitness and WW launch new wellness check-in to boost residents’ confidence in the gym

WW (the new Weight Watchers) and Leighton Buzzard’s Energie Fitness are teaming up to bring an exciting new workshop to town.

Launching on Tuesday, November 12, at 6.45pm, both the public and existing members of WW and Energie Fitness will be given the opportunity to have a ‘wellness check-in’ followed by a group exercise session run by Energie’s top personal trainers, and guided by WW’s coaches.

The two companies have united to bring wellness to all, as WW and Energie Fitness hope to make it easier for people who lack the confidence to start exercising, or simply don’t feel they have the time, to join a WW workshop.

The new experience will be live every Tuesday evening, and will mean that people can have a ‘wellness check-in’ with either WW Coach Alison Johnson or WW Coach Laura Williams from 6.45pm-7.30pm.

The Active Workshop session will then start at 7.30pm and finish with some stretching and reflection at 8.15pm.

The coaches said: “We are both so excited to see this evolve in Leighton Buzzard; we know how challenging it is to fit work, family, fitness and balancing overall wellbeing into your life, but also how important it is!”.

The new session is said to be tailored to everyone’s needs and should provide comfort and coaching to those who want to build up their confidence in a gym environment. It should leave participants “feeling energised empowered and reflective”.

Last month both companies launched their initial collaboration with a WW Wellness Check-in and an Energie Fitness exercise session that saw over 20 people getting active.

Darren Rossiter, group general manager for Energie Fitness said: “The buzz in the room that night was electric and the feedback from WW Members was that they wanted something similar on a regular basis.

“We are so excited to be working alongside WW and really hope we can help encourage more people; to become more active; more often.”

One member who attended that night was Karly Hall. She said: “I love WW, it just works! But having a family, wanting to go to the gym and WW Workshops can sometimes be a challenge. If I can have them both in one place, where I can kill two birds with one stone would really work for me”.

Alison Johnson who is a WW Coach and lives in Leighton Buzzard, said: “WW and Energie Fitness are two nationwide brands, but this is the first time the two have come together to combine the benefits of both. It is an amazing opportunity for people in Leighton Buzzard to get the best of WW’s wellbeing support and the incredible workouts provided by the team at Energie Fitness Leighton Buzzard.”

Alison and Laura added: “It might not be for everyone and that is why we will still have our regular Workshops, which we love. But it will cater to others, so hopefully, we can help more people”.

You can find more traditional WW Workshops here: Monday 10am: Trinity Methodist Church, Monday 6pm, Greenfields, Theed Way (next to the Cod & Waffle), Wednesday 5.30pm & 6.45pm and Thursday 9.30am, Astral Park, Johnson Drive (Sandhills Estate) Thursday 5.30pm: Brooklands Residents Association, Thursday 6.30pm: Greenleas Lower School (Derwent Road) and Saturday 9.30am: Mentmore Road Pavilion inspiring healthy habits for real life!