Leighton Buzzard’s Grovebury Road Retail Park declared officially open

The official opening of Leighton Buzzard’s Grovebury Road Retail Park has been celebrated with the Mayor as its guest of honour.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held yesterday (August 8) with Councillor David Bowater, Mayor of Leighton-Linslade, and Councillor Eric Kerry, Chairman of Nottingham County Council’s Pensions Fund. They were also joined by representatives from the Claymore Group and a selection of the park’s store managers.

Cllr Kerry (front, second from left), Cllr Bowater (middle) and Stephen Cole (right) at the opening with Grovebury Road Retail Park employees.

Grovebury Road Retail Park is now home to six retail outlets: Subway, Costa, Topps Tiles, B&M, M&S Food, and Pets At Home, along with Aldi and KFC, which will be the two final additions to the park when they open their doors to the public in the next few weeks.

Stephen Cole, a director at the Claymore Group, said: “We are delighted that we have reached this end point in our Grovebury Road Retail Park development project. We would like to thank the public for their continued patience and support over the past few years while we completed this prestigious development.

“With the park now fully let and boasting a fantastic array of popular retail brands, we are confident that the local community will benefit greatly from this valuable addition to the region’s economy.”

Councillor Kevin Collins, Executive Member for Planning and Regeneration at Central Bedfordshire Council, added: “Leighton-Linslade is experiencing housing growth, but is in an increasingly strong position to meet the needs of shoppers and retailers, both in the town centre and at this new retail park.

“Whilst the picturesque town centre continues to boast many bespoke and specialist retailers, ‘out of town’ retail parks, such as this one, also have a role to play in helping to provide the existing and new residents of the town and surrounding areas with a broader retail offer and greater consumer choice. And of course, more stores mean more local jobs.”

The seven-acre former greenfield site was acquired by developers Claymore Group who, in a joint venture with Conrad Phoenix Properties, transformed the site into a 70,000sq ft retail park.

Forward funding for the park was provided by Aberdeen Standard Investments Ltd (ASI) on behalf of the Nottingham County Council Pension Fund in a £15m deal.

The opening ceremony is the culmination of this lengthy development project, which was granted planning permission in 2013. Construction work took place between October 2017 and November 2018, with the first tenant – Subway – opening its doors in December 2018.

All the park’s stores are open seven days a week and free parking is available for shoppers.