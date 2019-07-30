Leighton Buzzard’s Jackson and Phillips crowned Garage of the Year

Hardworking staff at a Leighton Buzzard automotive services were thrilled to win a prestigious industry award.

Jackson and Phillips, based on King Street, were crowned Large Garage of the Year 2019 for the South of England at the Automechanika Automotive trade show in Birmingham.

Best Large Garage: L-R_ Fuzz, Robin Reed, award winners Aaron Phillips and Ron Phillips (Jackson and Phillips), Neil LePine (Autologic), Martyn Langbridge (C&G), Carol Langbridge (C&G), James Onions (GW).

The huge event is a leading trade exhibition for the automotive industry and attracted 12,145 visitors when it was held last month.

Jackson and Phillips father and son, Ron Phillips (managing director and owner) and Aaron Phillips (company director), said: “We attended the Garage of the Year awards at The National Motorcycle Museum not knowing if we had even been short listed, so to win the award for Large Garage of the Year was not only a surprise, but an honour.

“This is a great reward for all the effort that the whole team has put in over the last 12 months since being named runners up last year. We hope that this award will allow us to push the business forward and put us in a strong position as we approach our 50th year in business.”