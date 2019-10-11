Leighton Buzzard’s new Aldi launch date set as Olympian is lined up to cut the ribbon

Leighton Buzzard’s new Aldi store will be opened by an Olympic medallist.

The store on the Grovebury Retail Park will be launched by rowing star Zoe De Toledo, who won a silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Aldi

The shop, with 1,315sq metres of retail space, is set to open on Thursday, November 14, at 8am, and will complement the existing unit in Vimy Road which will remain open.

Exclusive offers will run throughout the opening day and the first 30 customers through the door will receive a complimentary bag of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super 6 range.Store manager, Adrian West, said: “We can’t wait to open the doors. It’s set to be a special day as we’ll be celebrating the opening of Aldi’s second store in the area and having Olympic hero Zoe De Toledo join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Zoe added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store, it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its endless support of Team GB.”