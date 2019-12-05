Leighton Buzzard's Vimy Road Aldi store reopens

Leighton Buzzard's Aldi store on Vimy Road reopened this morning following a significant refurbishment and an extension.

The decision to extend the store was due to the "increasing popularity of the supermarket" and "growing customer demand in the area", with five new jobs created as a result of the changes.

The team is ready to welcome in shoppers.

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £300m investment into further improving its stores and service across the UK.

Store Manager, Ben Featherstone, said: “The team and I thoroughly enjoyed welcoming customers back into store this morning and it was great to see some familiar faces.

"We’re delighted that we can offer the people of Leighton Buzzard quality products at fantastic prices and look forward to welcoming more shoppers into the new look store over the coming weeks.”

The new look store offers increased space, dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well as Lacura health and beauty products, award-winning beers, wines and spirits and its Mamia babycare products.

There will also be a new and improved Food to Go section at the front of the store, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy 'on the go' customers.

The store will boast wider aisles, clearer signs and "easy to browse" freezers, too, while fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle to prevent them getting squashed under customers’ shopping.

Residents can expect to find Aldi’s exclusive Specially Selected range, weekly fresh meat offers and Super 6 fruit and vegetables in store. A wide variety of twice-weekly ‘Specialbuys’ every Thursday and Sunday are also available, offering a range of products from gardening equipment to electrical items.

The new retail space size is 1,354 sqm.

Following its reopening, the store is open Monday to Saturdays from 8am – 10pm and Sundays 10am – 4pm.