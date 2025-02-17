Leighton Buzzard takeaway told 'major improvement' needed after Food Hygiene inspection

By Jo Robinson
Published 17th Feb 2025, 17:30 BST
File photo of a person putting a food hygiene rating sign on a window.
File photo of a person putting a food hygiene rating sign on a window.
A Leighton Buzzard takeaway was handed a rating of just one star after the latest round of Food Hygiene inspections.

Ocean Fish Bar, North Street, has been told that 'major improvement' is required following an inspection on November 28.

While the Cleanliness and Condition of Facilities and Building were deemed to be 'generally satisfactory', the inspection found that 'improvement was necessary' for Hygienic Food Handling – and that 'major improvement' was required for Management of Food Safety. You can see the ratings here.

Meanwhile, the seven other Leighton Buzzard and Woburn businesses that were recently inspected performed very well, with each achieving a four or five star rating.

Rated 5:

Giggle & Graze, North Street, Leighton Buzzard – rated on December 17

The Crypt at Church Of Saint Mary, Park Street, Woburn – rated on October 8

Woburn Coffee House, Market Place, Woburn – rated on January 16

Fratelli Cucina Italiana, George Street, Woburn – rated on January 14

Funtivity Play Village, Waterborne Walk, Leighton Buzzard – rated on January 9

Top Tee Golf, Waterborne Walk, Leighton Buzzard – rated on January 9.

Rated 4:

Shan Shui Cottage, High Street, Leighton Buzzard – rated on December 4

