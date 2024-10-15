Leighton Buzzard Waitrose will open Sushi Daily in December following deli counter closure
The supermarket’s cheese and cold meat selection has been called "the best in town", so some shoppers were unhappy when the deli counter closed for good on October 5.
The food station is being replaced by Sushi Daily, due to open on December 6, which Waitrose says has been a "huge success" in its other shops.
However, one Leighton Buzzard resident claimed: "We have shopped in Waitrose since its first day. The cheese and cold meat is the best in town. So are the scotch eggs, the cold pork, and the chicken and ham pies are fab. As are the number one large portions and apple sausage rolls. I always see other customers at the counter.
"The Waitrose deli is the best – much better quality than the packets."
Waitrose informed the LBO that Sushi Daily is part of a "major store investment", which will also involve replacing the current refrigeration system with a more environmentally friendly water-cooled system, and introducing a selection of John Lewis products.
A Waitrose spokeswoman, said: "Sushi Daily has already been a huge success in many of our other shops, and we’re excited to be bringing this new counter to our customers in Leighton Buzzard.
"Customers can enjoy sushi, sashimi, veggie bites and made-to-order platters, which will all be freshly prepared in store by expert sushi chefs, using responsibly sourced fish.
“Customers can continue to enjoy a great selection of award-winning cheese and deli products in store.”
