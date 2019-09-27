Linslade match kicks off this Sunday for Barnardo’s charity

Two fellow builders merchants will go head to head in a fun Linslade football match – not only for glory, but for children’s charity Barnardo’s.

Matt Munt, 21, senior sales advisor at Jewson, has organised a 90-minute game between his work colleagues and Luton company Gibbs and Dandy, taking place on September 29 at Cedars Upper School’s 3G pitch.

The match is in aid of children’s charity Barnardo’s, which supports and nurtures the UK’s most vulnerable children, and the teams are hoping to raise £500.

Matt joked: “It’s a weird one! I was working for Jewson before as an apprentice - then I moved to Gibbs and Dandy. I organised the game last year but played for Gibbs and Dandy. It was 5-2 to Jewson.

“This year I’ve organised it again but will be playing for Jewson. They’ve got pretty much the same squad and I think they’re feeling confident.”

No doubt there will be a bit of banter on the field as Matt has switched sides, and the teams hope to beat last year’s total of just under £500.

Gates open at 1pm and kick off is at 1.30pm.

Matt added: “Obviously, we’re not all in the best of shape, but we’re looking forward to it. The best part is finding out how much we’ve raised at the end.

“Come along to support this great charity. Everyone is welcome. There’s refreshments and a raffle with prizes including a golf day out, restaurant vouchers, a tattoo voucher and champagne.”

Matt also thanked sponsors Quinn Groundworks and Alexander Projects.