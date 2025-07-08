Local site managers for Barratt David Wilson Homes win national awards for quality

Two Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes site managers across developments in its North Thames division, including Clipstone Park and Kingsbrook, have won a top national award for the quality homes they are building.

Marian Istrate at Clipstone Park and Robert Cox at Kingsbrook have won a Pride in the Job Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC). Now in its 45th year the awards are widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the homebuilding industry, showcasing the highest standard of building homes.

In total there have been 115 Pride in the Job Quality Achievements awarded to Barratt David Wilson Homes site managers, which marks the 21st year in a row that the housebuilder has won more than anyone else. This achievement underlines just how important Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes sees building high quality homes for its customers.

The award acknowledges the very best site managers across the country based on their technical expertise, health and safety, consistency, leadership and attention to detail. Each site manager is celebrated for their role in ensuring new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites and to the highest standards.

Robert Cox - Kingsbrook. Photo: Building Relations

Marc Woolfe, Sales & Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, commented: “These awards showcase what it takes to be a top site manager and demonstrates our commitment to looking after our customers. Anyone who buys from a Pride in the Job Quality Award winner knows their home has been built to the highest level of standards. The division is proud to have contributed to yet another win for the housebuilder, taking first place once again for the 21st year in a row!”

The awards closely follow Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes being awarded 5-stars by its customers for satisfaction in the annual Home Builders Federation (HBF) new homes survey. This is the 16th year in a row that Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes customers have rated it as a 5-star housebuilder, with more than 90% of its customers saying they would recommend it to a friend.