Proud day for Eggington farmers at Bucks Show

Eggington farmers GB Sear and Sons, whose pedigree Friesian herd has been established for over 100 years, swept the board with their dairy cows at the recent Bucks Show, taking five prizes overall .

Their Friesian Holstein cow Egginson Zeber Melanie 20 was judged best Holstein for the second year running and also Supreme Inter-Breed Dairy Champion.

Ruby presents a GBSear and Sons cow at the Bucks Show. Ruby, aged 15, attends Bedford Girls School where she is an accomplished rower as well as an active member of the Leighton Buzzard Young Farmer's club.

It was a proud day for farmer Richard Sear who manages the herd, as his daughter, Ruby (pictured leading the grand parade), also won the prize for best stock handler.