The Wilkinson Partnership proud to bring two awards home to Leighton Buzzard!

Leighton Buzzard estate agents were proud to scoop two awards at the Relocation Agent Network National Conference and Exhibition, held recently in London.

The Wilkinson Partnership, which has an office on Market Square, won the accolades for Customer Service Relocation and for achieving Platinum Membership status.

Members of the Leighton Buzzard branch

Simon Wilkinson, of The Wilkinson Partnership, said: “The Relocation Agent Network National Conference and Exhibition is always a great place to learn about the very latest innovations and business ideas within the estate agency industry.

“We picked up some great ideas at the event and can’t wait to put them into practice.”

The event included three keynote sessions; Cally Beaton, media executive, entrepreneur and corporate speaker, who discussed how to inspire and lead through change; Oliver Gleave, founder of property software providers, Jupix and Loop, who helped delegates understand how to maximise the use of technology in modern day estate agency; and economist, Roger Martin-Fagg, who provided an economic forecast, that cut through the jargon to reveal what the numbers really mean.

It culminated in a black tie Awards Dinner hosted by the well-known national television broadcaster, Huw Edwards, who presented awards to the night’s winning estate agents.