Willen Hospice launches bridal boutique in Leighton Buzzard

Brides looking for their dream dress are being invited to visit a brand new shop in Leighton Buzzard, as Willen Hospice launches its first bridal boutique.

The treasure trove of unique gowns is located above the charity’s main shop on the High Street, stocked with a huge range of new and pre-loved dresses which are not only for brides, but for bridesmaids and mothers of the bride.

Willen Hospice bridal boutique

The store also welcomes customers who are planning a glamorous night out, as it offers an array of prom and party dresses, too.

Tina Dye, shop manager said: “Our boutique gives ladies planning their wedding a choice of exquisite wedding gowns at a reasonable price, helping them to make special memories on the day."

Bride-to-be, Lia Christodoulou from MKFM, added: “Looking for your wedding dress is such a special occasion. My experience was so memorable thanks to the help of Tina and the team, a gorgeous variety of dresses, and incredible prices going towards a fantastic local charity."

The arrival of the new boutique also gives local shoppers an opportunity to donate their wedding outfits after use, to help make someone else’s day special.

Tina said: “Your beautiful wedding dress could be just what someone else is looking for, and is a great way to re-use and recycle something that’s only been worn once. By donating your dress, you’ll be helping Willen Hospice to raise vital funds.”

Willen Hospice needs to raise £4.7 million a year, or £9 a minute to continue caring for end of life patients at the Hospice and in the community. The charity’s shops play an important role in raising this amount.

Viewing is by appointment only. For more information or to book, visit www.willen- hospice.org.uk/bridal call 01525 854420 or ask in store.