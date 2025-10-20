2025 Carnival surplus distribution

Over the years Carnival has supported dozens of groups by helping to raise awareness of these groups as well as awarding monies to allow groups to continue their great work in the local community.

As a result of Carnival 2025, we are pleased to have allocated nearly £5000 to support:

Bedfordshire Health Radio, Buzzer Bus, Leighton Buzzard Royal British Legion Club, Leighton Buzzard Scooter Club, Little Miracles, Rotary Club “ Yes We Can” programme, Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal, UkieTooNes, 1st Totternhoe Scouts, Clipstone Brook Association, Hospice at Home Volunteers, Reclaim Life, TS Ocean Naval Cadet Corps, 1st Heath and Reach Scout Group, 4th Dunstable Scout Group, 5th Leighton Buzzard Brownies, 7th Leighton Buzzard Rainbows, Bedfordshire Inclusive Girlguiding, Dogs for Good, Leighton Town Football Club, Willow Bank Walk Cul de sac Residents.

The Carnival Court had £75 each to donate to an organisation of their choice. Gilbert Inglefield Academy – nominated by Senior Princess Beatrix, Society for Mucopolysaccharide Diseases (MPS Society) nominated by Princess Emily, Kids Out nominated by Princess Olivia.

Recipients of Carnival Grants

All the awards are made from the funds raised through the Carnival events that are held throughout the year; the majority of the monies raised comes from our sponsors, programme advertisers and the bucket collections accompanying the carnival floats.

It is always hugely rewarding to know that the time and effort devoted to running Carnival each year helps so many local charities and causes, and that the funds awarded contribute to the ongoing running of so many groups.

We were pleased to welcome representatives of most of these groups at our Presentation Night and are grateful to the Royal British Legion Club for hosting the evening.

We are grateful to everyone that supported Carnival this year and look forward to their continued support in the future.