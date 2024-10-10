Alex Mayer, MP: Climate crisis is breaking records

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Monthly column by Alex Mayer, MP for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency.

September was a record-breaking month for all the wrong reasons. We were soaked by heavy rain and Bedfordshire saw its wettest ever September since records began 187 years ago.

The result: yet more local flooding. I know how heart breaking it has been for many people seeing treasured possessions destroyed in their homes. We've had roads shut, businesses struggling and educational establishments forced to close. I quickly brought the Flood Minister Emma Hardy MP to Leighton Buzzard to hear the concerns of residents, and to meet fantastic volunteers and emergency service workers. The minister has since written to every MP in the country about what she saw and heard locally.

There is no doubt we are now living with the consequences of the climate crisis. Scientists had long predicted that global warming would lead to more extreme weather events. What is concerning is the speed with which the records are tumbling. Sadly events which were once unimaginable are becoming commonplace. Now experts tell us 1.5 million UK homes could face a higher flood risk by 2080. We are entering uncharted territory.

A priority must therefore be climate adaptation. That's why I am in contact with Ministers, the insurance industry, Anglian Water, the Council, and Environment Agency about strategies to mitigate the impact of extreme weather, and protect our communities. It makes no sense for insurers to pay out to build back the same - they need to be a part of schemes that build back differently - for example by putting electric sockets higher up on walls. We also must invest in natural solutions like more trees. Trees reduce surface water run-off by 80% compared to asphalt while their roots help water penetrate deeper into the soil.

And we need a renewed approach to tackling the climate crisis including a once in a generation move to clean power. Here we are ploughing ahead with projects like the powerful wind turbines near Hockliffe and Manor Solar Farm near Eggington which I recently visited with the Energy Minister. As we make the political weather, our commitment to a greener future is non-negotiable.