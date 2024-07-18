Bedfordshire cook on mission to help children make right decisions around eating healthy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bedfordshire resident, avid cook and YouTube star, Michael Antoniou is rolling out a workshop for children to help them make better choices around food with the creative use of games, mind stimulation and songs.

Aimed at children aged between 5 and 11, the workshop named as ‘Food Positivity’ is designed to raise awareness of the diversity of food - as many youngsters are often drawn to foods such as chicken nuggets, chips and sweetcorn.

Food and children’s health is a particular concern according to The World Health Organisation, especially with the rise in childhood obesity and lack of nutrients. According to a recent report by Cambridge University, children should be active participants, in helping them support a healthier diet that can be sustained throughout life.

As a food content creator, Michael hosts the YouTube channel ‘The Composing Cook’, which shares unique and creative cookery ideas.

Michael hosts YouTube channel 'The Composing Cook'

He began early research for the workshop through the Creative Playground initiative, a development programme devised by leading children’s arts organisation, Full House Theatre. Michael then went on to trial the session with local children who have little opportunity to engage with art and culture.

Michael is aiming to work with primary schools, scout clubs, village halls and children’s clubs.

Ben Miles, Creative Director of Full House Theatre said: “Michael brings a fantastic energy to his fun workshops which encourage children to make good choices and get active.”

Michael Antoniou, creator of ‘Food Positivity’ said: “As someone who is passionate about food and eating well, I could see that there was a gap in the market around talking about food in a positive way for children.

“My workshop is not about telling children what they should and shouldn’t eat, it’s about giving children the tools to enable them to make better choices and be a bit more adventurous by trying different foods.

“When it comes to food choices, chicken nuggets, chips and sweet corn seem to be the go to. These types of options I feel are part of the ‘beige epidemic’.”

“I believe that communicating these messages to children through the power of entertainment, music, puzzles and games is fun and engaging. I truly believe that children should be empowered in the decisions they make around food.”

The Composing Cook YouTube channel can be found here: The Composing Cook - YouTube

Michael Antoniou has safeguarding levels 1 & 2 and also has a DBS certificate.