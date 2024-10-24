Care home resident hopes to inspire young singers after illustrious career

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former singer who is now a resident at HC-One’s Capwell Grange, in Luton, Bedfordshire, has set her sights to inspire young singers after an illustrious music career, crossing paths with music icons such as David Bowie and Sir Paul McCartney

Samantha Tims, 73, began her star-studded career at the age of just 16, performing at local London folk clubs in the early 1950s. Born as Christine Timbs in Holloway, North London, Samantha’s love for music emerged naturally and her hard work soon paid off when she received her big break in the industry after being identified by BBC TV for the show “Give Us A Song” in 1969, where she recorded ten programs.

In 1970, Samantha performed aboard the Queen Elizabeth II, traveling to the United States, which was a prestigious achievement for young artists. Samantha continued to tour abroad, where she performed in Germany, Cyprus, Malta, and even The Persian Gulf to entertain British Forces.

However, it would be a chance encounter that would shape the course of Samantha’s career. While visiting her aunt in Corby, Samantha met songwriter Eddie Seago, who by chance was searching for an artist to record one of his songs, a chance that Samantha would jump at. This serendipitous meeting led to the recording of “Johnny Rebel,” marking the beginning of her professional ascent.

Samantha travelled all over the world during her music career

Describing it as a “fairy tale” moment, “Johnny Rebel” Samantha’s first major hit was released by Pye Records in the autumn of 1971. The song was a breakthrough hit for the singer, as she sold around 10,000 copies and helped establish her career in the music industry.

With further releases and collaborations such as “Cry Wolf” and “Only Yesterday”, Samantha also partook in a career in television with a show titled “The Sound of Sammy Tims” which was later broadcast on Yorkshire TV and Westward TV in 1972.

As part of her illustrious career, she crossed paths with music stars such as Paul McCartney, David Bowie, Davies, Twiggy, Mary Hopkin, Freddie Davis, Mungo Jerry, and Clodagh Rodgers. From singing in local clubs to performing internationally and working alongside some of the greatest names in music, Samantha built a career that spanned decades.

Following her success in the music industry, Samantha is determined to pass on her wisdom to young up-and-coming musicians, believing that persistence, self-teaching, and seizing opportunities are key when trying to make a name in the music industry.

Samantha playing the guitar

Capwell Grange resident, Samantha Tims, stated:

“It took a combination of talent, perseverance, and a little bit of luck to get into the music industry. Young up and coming musicians should remember the importance of seizing opportunities when they arise.

“You should be prepared for the unexpected, practice your craft, remain open to new possibilities, and don’t be discouraged by setbacks. Success in music is as much about timing and persistence as it is about raw talent – be who you are.”

As a resident at HC-One’s Capwell Grange Samantha forever remains a virtuoso. Samantha continues to talk about her past experiences in the industry, and she relaxes by continuing to listen to music on a weekly basis.

Monika Czerwinska, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Capwell Grange, stated:

“It feels absolutely amazing to have such a talented musician like Samantha at Capwell Grange. Getting to know someone with such an impressive career and becoming a fan is a special experience.

“My 16-year-old son has her music on his phone, and he’s sharing it with all his friends, which makes it even more exciting. Every resident’s story feels magical to me, almost like stepping into a time machine. They make me appreciate people’s journeys even more!”