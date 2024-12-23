Celebrating the success of the TACTIC Christmas Lunch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

TACTIC (Teenage Advice and Information Centre) is thrilled to announce the resounding success of our Christmas Lunch event, held on Friday, 20th December 2024, at Astral Park in Leighton Buzzard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual festive gathering, which has been running for over 10 years, brings together older residents from across the community for an afternoon filled with joy, connection, and holiday cheer. Guests enjoyed a delicious traditional Christmas lunch with all the trimmings, raffle prizes and a performance from Rock of Ages.

The event, which is free for guests to attend was made possible thanks to the generous support of Austin and Carnley, as well as John Lewis and Waitrose, whose donations helped create a truly magical experience for over 80 attendees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A unique and heartwarming aspect of the event was the involvement of young people from Cedars Upper School, who played an integral role in preparing and serving the food. Their participation highlighted the spirit of intergenerational connection and showcased the value of young people contributing positively to their community.

Rock of Ages

The TACTIC Centre is an integral part of the services provided by Leighton Linslade Town Council. It is primarily focused on supporting young people in the Leighton-Linslade area through advice, information, and activities that promote wellbeing, personal development, and social connection. Through their school engagement work, the Tactic team was able to coordinate the involvement of young people from Cedars Upper School.

Feedback from the event has been overwhelmingly positive, with guests expressing their gratitude for the opportunity to come together and celebrate the festive season in such a warm and welcoming environment. One attendee remarked, "It was a wonderful afternoon. The food was fantastic, and the company even better."

Thank you to everyone who attended and supported the TACTIC Christmas Lunch. We look forward to hosting more events in the future to bring our community closer together.

If you would like more information about the services the Tactic Centre providce, or to register interest for next years Christmas Lunch, please visit www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk/tactic-centre