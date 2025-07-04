Do you know a volunteer who deserves an award?

Town Council offices

Leighton-Linslade Town Council is now welcoming nominations for a 2026 Community Volunteer Award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Council is aware that a huge number of people volunteer across Leighton Buzzard and Linslade, making a real difference to many people’s lives. Do you know someone who makes a difference and deserves some recognition? Recipients might help run a local charity or community group, volunteer to help in a local school or with a uniformed group, or quietly do their bit in some other way to make a difference to people living in our community.

If you know someone who has volunteered for at least 5 years to the benefit of the Leighton-Linslade community, why not nominate them for a Community Volunteer Award in 2026? The nomination form and procedure can be found on the Town Council’s website and the closing date for nominations is 31 October 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All nominations will be considered by committee and the Council will ordinarily give up to 3 awards in each year. The nominee’s consent to proceed will be sought and awards are due to be presented by the Town Mayor, Councillor David Bligh, at the annual Civic Service in March 2025.

Don’t delay – make someone’s day and nominate them now! For details visit: www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk or contact the Town Council.