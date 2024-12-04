Driving test delays: DVSA says sorry as Parliament Committee demand answers

The boss of the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), Loveday Ryder, has apologised to local learner drivers caught up in the chaos at the heart of the driving test system.

The DVSA and the Transport Minister had been called to a special hearing of the Transport Select Committee where MPs demanded to know why it’s getting harder to secure a driving slot.

Waiting times for tests at Leighton Buzzard test centre have more than doubled, with learners facing an average wait of around 24 weeks - the highest possible wait time - with places right across the East of England facing similar hold-ups

After Alex Mayer MP challenged the DVSA to apologise, Ms Ryder said “I am desperately sorry for people who are really struggling to get their tests. I emphasise and feel for them. There is no complacency here.”

Similarly Minister Lilian Greenwood: “I am really sorry on behalf of our department and the DVSA that learner drivers are facing this problem. This is not a situation that anyone would want to encounter.”

During the committee hearing, Ms Mayer highlighted the cases of two local people including young worker Kye from Dunstable who could not book a test until December 2025.

Speaking afterwards, Alex Mayer MP said: "The DVSA need to massively up their game to tackle these backlogs. Because the delays in securing a driving test are causing real harm. That includes for constituents like Kye who couldn’t find a test before Christmas next year - he tells me he has essentially given up on ever getting one for the foreseeable future.

"The rite of passage has become a source of misery for too many of my constituents. We need a clear timeline for reducing the backlog and ensuring that driving tests are available without unreasonable delays. This is not just about inconvenience; it’s about people's lives and livelihoods.”