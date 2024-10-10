Elm Lodge care home hosts successful family day raising £600 for Home-Start

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Leighton Buzzard Care Home Elm Lodge celebrated a vibrant and joyous Family Day bringing together community members of all ages for a day filled with fun, entertainment, and charitable giving.

The event brought people together to meet the new Home Manager Ana and Managing Director Tay, whilst enjoying live music, organised activities, including a bouncy castle, arts and crafts stations and face painting all complemented by a variety of refreshments.

A highlight of the day was the participation of the Mayor and Mayoress, Councillor David Bligh and his wife Norah. The couple took centre stage to draw the charity raffle underscoring the strong support from local leadership for the initiative.

The generous contributions resulted in a total of £600 being raised for Home-Start, a local charity dedicated to supporting families in need. Councillor Bligh and Mayoress Norah proudly presented the cheque to a representative from Home-Start, celebrating the collective effort that made the donation possible.

Elm Lodge Care Home team come together with Mayor Councillor Bligh to donate £600 to local charity.

“We are incredibly grateful to our Mayor and Mayoress for their support today,” said Talia Greaves, organiser of the Family Day. “Their involvement truly elevated the event and highlighted the importance of coming together as a community to support such a worthy cause.”

Ana Eborde, Manager at Elm Lodge Care Home said: “The overwhelming generosity and participation from the Leighton Buzzard community was evident. We enjoyed meeting many new faces, and I personally enjoyed getting to know so many new people. The Family Day not only provided a day of enjoyment and community connection but has also made a meaningful impact through its charitable contributions.”

Elm Lodge Care Home extends a heartfelt thank you to all who attended and supported the Family Day. Your generosity and community spirit are what make events like these possible and impactful.