Food lover Clare ditched the takeaways, lost 4st and rediscovered the joy of eating with Slimming World!

When Clare realised that her weight was stopping her living the life she wanted to, she knew she had to make a change. Now 3st 0bs lighter,Clare says she’s delighted to have found a way to lose weight without having to give up her favourite meals of rice and pasta with her family.

Clare s story comes as research reveals adults who talk about what they’re having for dinner do so a whopping 48 hours a year.

Clare, 51, mum of 2 daughters from Leighton Buzzard says: “I joined Slimming World and I was amazed – I lost weight without depriving myself and feeling miserable. When I’ve tried to lose weight before it’s always meant cutting out my favourite foods, eating something completely different to my family or to stop socialising altogether. But when my Consultant Mark explained how Slimming World’s plan worked it felt like a total game-changer. I started making simple swaps, enjoying real food and seeing results fast. I felt the difference, and for the first time, I knew these changes were something I could stick with! I was over the moon losing 4 lbs in my first week !

Clare after an amazing 4 st weight loss

“I’m never hungry, and it’s so easy to enjoy meals together as a family or with friends.

“Before joining Slimming World we had a lot of takeaways and now we have swapped to cooking our own family favourites that my husband and 2 daughters all enjoy eating ”

Clare who’s transformed from from size 18 to a size 10, says: “The support from my group was incredible – sharing experiences, recipes, and ideas made all the difference. I enjoy food optimising. I especially enjoy not having to weigh my carbohydrates! I love pasta & rice! My family eat what I make and on the whole they enjoy it 😄 Before SW, we did eat a lot of takeaways or sauces from jars. Now I make everything from scratch. I enjoy a variety of meals and always try to do different ones, as to not get bored with the same meals. There are favourites though that I make regularly. For example: spaghetti Bolognese, chilli con carne or a veggie version. One of my favourites is salmon curry in a hurry!

"Joining Slimming World was the best decision I ever made. The healthy habits I’ve built with my group are now second nature and I’ve influenced my family, friends and colleagues too. I’ve transformed how I eat, how I think about food, and I’ve made regular activity part of my routine, i go the gym with my daughter and love my aqua fit and swimming classes every week. I’m more confident than ever, and for the first time, I truly believe I can maintain my weight loss for life.

clares story comes as an online survey of 2,000 people commissioned by the UK and Ireland’s largest weight-loss organisation Slimming World found food is our love language as those who talk about what they’re having for dinner do so a whopping 48 hours a year.[1] Three quarters of the UK adults questioned (76%) say enjoying food with others brings people together.

Mark Venner runs the Leighton Buzzard Cricket Club Wednesday Slimming World group.hesays: "I’m incredibly proud of Clare. Her journey is so relatable – food brings us together, creating memories and moments we cherish. Watching Clare lose 3 st while still enjoying satisfying, delicious meals is truly inspiring. Our healthy eating plan proves that weight loss doesn’t mean giving up the joy of food. Whether it’s a family meal, cooking for loved ones, or dining out with friends, the joy of eating, and the pleasure we get from joining friends and family round the table is something to be celebrated – not stopped or silenced as often happens when people try to lose weight with drugs or surgery.

“Supporting members like Clare to make lasting, positive changes – and take those home so the whole family benefits too – is exactly why I became a Slimming World Consultant. S/he shows how important care and support are when it comes to weight loss. With 55 years of experience in helping people lose weight and transform their lives, at Slimming World we offer an inclusive, non-judgemental community for everyone – including those who may be using weight loss medications or have had weight loss surgery. If you’re thinking of starting your weight loss journey, we’d love to welcome you to our group at Leighton Buzzard Cricket club evry Wednesday or call me on 07760 132620 to find out more.”

For more information or to find your nearest group, visit Slimming World.